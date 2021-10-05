KENDALLVILLE — Can you solve the Jonas House Mystery?
”You’ve been invited here to solve a mystery, which cannot be solved without some history. Within these walls a crime took place, by a one-legged man with a crooked face. He stole the family’s stash of gold, and hid it here . . . or so I’m told. You must find this hidden wealth, if you want to leave here in good health. Failure to complete this onus, will result in death by Jonas.”
That’s that premise behind a new escape room event being hosted by the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce this month as a new fun opportunity for residents and as a fundraiser for the chamber.
On Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays this month, groups can tackle an escape room set up at the chamber office, 122 S. Main St.
Escape rooms are a relatively new entertainment venue that’s grown in popularity in recent years. Groups are locked into a room, often with various themes, and then tasked with solving various puzzles in order to unlock boxes, gather clues and eventually break out.
Fort Wayne has a few escape room businesses, but the concept hasn’t made its way to a storefront in Noble County, until now.
Executive Director Kristen Johnson said the idea had been around for a while and the chamber opted to set one up as a fundraising event this fall.
“Thee idea’s been floated around for a while, but we decided to do it a few months ago and I pulled everything together and we’re doing it as a fundraiser to support the chamber, partly because you have to go to fort wayne for the experience for most people,” she said. “So far Halloween, we wanted to offer in in the community.
“There is a story that goes with it that we will tell when people come in to participate. We’re calling it the Jonas House Mystery,” she said.
Teams of up to six people will have 50 minutes to tackles the puzzles set up in the chamber’s meeting room area and crack the final code to solve the mystery.
The chamber is hosting an escape room experience on Thursdays and Friday at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. as well as Saturday evenings at 5, 6 or 7 p.m. throughout the month of October.
The cost to participate is $25 per person and the money will go toward supporting the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce and its mission of supporting local business and its members in the city. The event is being sponsored by Frick Lumber.
While the Jonas House Mystery involves trying to find hidden gold, Johnson hopes the escape room will help bring some figurative gold to the chamber, which continues to feel the stress of the pandemic on its operating budget.
“We haven’t had a true banquet fundraiser for two years,” Johnson said, noting the annual dinner and awards ceremony is the organizations biggest money-maker each year.
In the meantime and until annual dues comes around again in 2022, Johnson said the chamber is planning some smaller fundraising events to help support its finances.
The chamber did get some Paycheck Protection Program money as part of COVID-19 relief, but although the chamber is a nonprofit, the section its organized under is not eligible for many types of pandemic aid like other groups would be, Johnson said.
“We were not eligible for all of the rescue funds.. that everyone else was for,” she said. “We’re struggling a little bit so we’re trying to do a few different things.”
Teams must register in advance by either booking online at kendallvillechamber.com on the Events page or by calling 347-1554.
The event will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday this month as long as slots are available.
Currently the Noble County Young Professionals Network has signed up but there plenty of other slots are open.
Johnson said the escape room can be a fun experience for a family, but also could be a team-building exercise for businesses or other organizations, too.
Participants will have some rules to follow when they take on the chamber escape room, with the most important of those being don’t cheat and don’t spoil the puzzles for other people.
“Don’t ruin the surprise,” she said.
