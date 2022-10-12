LIGONIER — West Noble High School’s Theatre33 students performed a scene from the recent collaborative production of “I Do, But He Won’t” for school board members during “Spotlight on Success” at Monday’s meeting.
Theatre33 joined with theater arts students from Central Noble, East Noble and Garrett high schools to collaboratively perform an original play, “I Do, But He Won’t” at each high school. Howell is a former theater teacher at Central Noble.
Cast members from each school rehearsed independently and then together, for the collaborative show, the first-ever combined performance on the stages of multiple high schools — times four.
Theatre33 sponsor Amy Dreibelbis told the board that the cooperative production has been asked to perform at a Thespian association conference in January.
The meeting then turned to financial matters. Financial director Barbara Fought said the transfer resolution, approved by the board, will move funds within the 2022 budget. Fought said about $400,000 will be transferred by Nov. 30 and another $400,000 to be transferred by Dec. 31.
West Noble’s proposed total budget for 2023 is $26,885,265. Fought reviewed figures from the district’s Form 4: Rainy Day Fund, $375,000; Debt Service, $2,182,143; School Pension Debt, $100,458; Education Fund, $17,521,770; and Operations Fund, $6,725,898.
The district’s proposed tax rate is $1.1915 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
A routine motion to pass the consent agenda, done at every meeting, hit a slight snag before it was approved.
A Spanish class field trip to Chicago for Oct. 19 was on the consent agenda, along with minutes, September revenue, cash flow sheets and third-quarter appropriation report. The board asked a couple of questions, then approved the consent agenda with a vote of 6-1, with Joe Saggars opposed. Saggars did not give a reason for his opposition.
A short personnel agenda greenlighted the hiring of Kay Rose, district bus monitor for $12 per hour, three hours per day, effective Oct. 11; Todd Smith, transportation trip coordinator for $13.40 per hour, effective for the 2022-23 school year; and Frank McDonald, high school custodian for $16 per hour, four hours per day, five days a week for 260 days, effective Oct. 11.
Superintendent Galen Mast said Smith was already doing the trip coordinator’s job but his position was missed in a previous wage increase resolution passed by the board.
