INDIANAPOLIS — The construction industry in Indiana has added nearly 10,000 jobs year-over-year, making it one of the strongest performing employment sectors in the state during that period.
Construction companies collectively added 1,700 jobs within a one month time-frame, from August to September; 3,600 year-to-date, from December 2018 to September 2019; and 9,800 year-over-year, from September 2018 to September 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s (DWD) October employment report.
The 9,800 year-over-year increase ranks Indiana sixth in the nation in the number of construction jobs added during that 12-month span.
“It’s always gratifying to see Indiana ranked among the leading states in the nation in any employment sector,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “In this case, the addition of so many construction jobs over the past year demonstrates that companies and developers have great confidence in Indiana and its economy.”
The only employment sector in the state outpacing construction in the number of jobs added year-over-year is private education and health services, which added 18,500 jobs within the 12-month span ending in September.
During the same period, overall private employment grew by 21,500 jobs to nearly 2.74 million, according to DWD.
Indiana’s unemployment rate in September dropped to 3.2% and remains lower than the national rate of 3.5%. The last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was lower than 3.2% was December 2000.
