Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Brooke L. Collins, 30, of the 10200 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Collins was held without bond.
Jacob L. Collis, 24, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Shelby M. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Finley was held on $2,500 bond.
Hernan T. Liera, 24, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Liera was held on $2,500 bond.
Hollis J. Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Morse was held on $1,000 bond.
Jerry L. Neuman, 53, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Neuman was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda K. Baker, 36, of the 53200 block of Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, was booked at 11:14 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kimberly A. DeGroff, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was booked at 1:06 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cheri L. Ogle, 38, of the 200 block of North Liberty Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Ogle was held on $2,500 bond.
Sarah B. Williams, 35, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
Dawn M. Swango, 27, of the 100 block of East Orange Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Swango was held on $2,500 bond.
