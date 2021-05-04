KENDALLVILLE — The Mid-America Windmill’s Kite Day was gone with the wind in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, but the 2021 event is back.
The 2021 Kite Day will take place Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the museum grounds, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic or snacks and enjoy the day.
Museum volunteer Pam Younce, who co-chairs the Kite Day along with Kevin Kelham, said the event is free in appreciation for the support the community has shown the museum. The museum held its first Kite Day in 2002.
The 2021 event will have free kites for the first 100 children to attend. Personal Pan Pizza coupons will be handed out to children while supplies last. Everyone received a free bottle of water.
“It’s a fun family day,” Younce said. “It’s a very safe event because there’s plenty of room on the grounds and it’s outdoors.”
Families may bring their own kites to fly. Kite enthusiasts from the Hoosier Kitefliers Association, based in Muncie, will bring large-size and specialty kites for display.
Normally, Hoosier Kitefliers members help children build their own kites from a kit. Younce said this year, the association will make the kites in advance to minimize close contact because of COVID-19 risks. She said Hoosier Kitefliers members Dick and Terri Claycomb of Hartford City have attend the museum’s Kite Day every year.
Younce said the museum’s operation is returning to normal after opening April 6. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, closed.
“We’ve already had visitors from Michigan, Texas and Kentucky,” she said.
The Mid-America Windmill Museum displays 53 full-size windmills on the grounds, with many other displays inside the restored barn, that tell the story of wind power. Individuals and groups may tour the grounds, and audio guided tours are available. Baker Hall is a venue for wedding receptions, family reunions, business meetings or other gatherings. For information about the museum, call 260-347-2332 or visit its website at www.midamericawindmillmuseum.org. The museum is a non-profit organization governed by a 21-member board of directors.
