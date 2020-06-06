Today is free fishing day
MONGO — Take the family fishing today from 10 a.m. to noon at Rainbow Pit.
Indiana is once again holding a free fishing weekend. The LaGrange County Parks and Recreation in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will provide bait while supplies last. A limited number of poles will be available to borrow as well.
Rainbow Pit is located in Pigeon River FWA, approximately 4 miles west of Mongo. Look for parking lot D2 near the intersection of C.R. 400N and C.R. 390E.
Participants should plan to follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Face masks are optional.
