KENDALLVILLE – Elkhart's Lippert Components, Inc. announced Thursday that it has acquired the assets of Wolfpack Chassis, LLC, a chassis manufacturer in Kendallville, to add to its ongoing expansion of chassis production capacity.
The purchase comes as the company, which provides products to the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle and building products industries, looks to expand its capacity to meet heightened demand for recreational vehicles.
The company said the move comes primarily due to seriously increased demand for RVs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolfpack will supply nearly 60,000 square footage of chassis manufacturing, more than 40 additional team members, and will provide Lippert the ability to immediately increase chassis production to meet the growing industry demand, the company said in a release about the acquisition.
In addition to the acquisition of Wolfpack, Lippert is addressing the continual increase in demand for chassis by adding developments at two of its plants in Indiana. These developments include space for an additional powder coat facility and more chassis fabrication lines in Middlebury and an additional powder coat facility at its Goshen chassis complex, which will soon be ready for production.
RV production was trending down in late 2019 after previous years of strong sales, but then the pandemic hit and while many businesses suffered from the impacts of gathering restrictions and stay-at-home orders, RV manufacturing did the opposite and has boomed.
With air travel, hotels and vacations put on hold due to COVID-19, consumers instead turned to RVs as an alternative, allowing people to still get away from home for trips but being able to do so in a safer manner to parks, campgrounds or wherever else they might be able to drive and camp.
The RV manufacturers trade group has recently reported that this past February posted its biggest numbers ever for that winter month.
“These moves are important for Lippert to meet the demands of our customers and overall industry growth,” said Ryan Smith, president of Lippert North American OEM Operations. “These strategic steps are the first of several very intentional investments we will make to support this rapid growth and to invest in the future of all the industries we serve.”
“As an industry leader in towable chassis, this incremental production capacity shows our commitment to meeting the demand of this very important product line for our industry. I thank our operations teams who have done an amazing job of reacting to a rapidly changing environment and are moving swiftly to meet demands on capacity and innovation," said Chuck Bell, vice president of chassis operations.
Lippert has been active in Kendallville in recent years.
In 2018 the company purchased Kendallville-based Taylor Made, which in 2020 shut it operations in the city at the Stonebraker Drive plant in order to relocate and consolidate that particular business to Payne, Ohio.
