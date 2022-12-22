AVILLA — The town of Avilla has announced that if people lose power in that area during the upcoming inclement weather, warming stations will be provided — but people will need to call first.
According to Town Manager Tena Woenker, the main warming station will be at the Avilla Fire Station, with overflow, if needed, at the Albion Town Marshal’s Office.
But since neither department has the staffing to keep those buildings open 24/7 from Thursday after 10 p.m. through Sunday, they need to call the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office at 897-3555 before venturing out. Manpower could be further hamstrung by emergency calls which need to be made by either or both departments.
“We’ll make sure there’s someone there to let them in,” Woenker said.
As of Wednesday late morning, the National Weather Service has been the area under a winter storm watch effective from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
The watch says there will be wintry mix that will transition to all snow by Thursday evening. Blizzard conditions are possible with winds gusting as high as 55 mph, causing significant blowing and drifting snow.
Snowfall will vary widely from over a foot near Lake Michigan to a few inches in northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS said the impacts could potentially include:
• Falling or blowing snow may result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible.
• Strong winds may bring down tree branches and lead to power outages.
• Cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Those strong winds and potential for power outages are the main concern driving the need for warming shelters.
“It’s not safe to be without heat,” Woenker said.
Along with not having the staff to man either station on a 24/7 basis, officials just can’t be sure how bad the weather will be and if there will be power outages in the Avilla area or not.
“You just don’t know,” Woenker said. “There’s a chance no one will use the warming shelters.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 0 on Thursday, with a high of 2 degrees on Friday and a high of 7 on Saturday. Sunday’s high will be 9, the NWS is predicting.
