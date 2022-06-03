Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 51, of the 900 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Campbell was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held without bond.
Holly M. Lucas, 35, homeless, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Lucas was held without bond.
Judy A. Moore, 58, of the 6600 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Moore was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon A. Pant, 37, of the 2100 block of Strater Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pant posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Gavin W. Portmess, 23, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Portmess was held without bond.
Ronald L. Stevens, 35, of the 100 block of Rose Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Stevens was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.