Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Timothy Miller, 28, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a dharge of trespass.
Dwayne Witherspoon, 25, of the 1900 block of Benham Avenue, Elkhart, wasa arrested at 2:25 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Bracey Shepherd, 18, of the 200 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Darrell Shepherd, 47, of the 200 block of East County Line Road, Wolcottville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
David Slone, 40, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Matthew Bowdish, 37, of the 100 block of Brodmore Estates, Goshen, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Brody Long, 23, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1200W, Middlebury, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Roy Brickey, 61, of the 3500 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Rafael Gonzalez, 55, of the 400 block of North Fourth Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Bernardo Coria-Quintana, 32, of the 1800 block of Beham Drive, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Reagan Likes, 24, of the 200 block of Greenhurst Court, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Danyelle Patton, 24, of West Polk Street, Chicago, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Jamie Woods, 50, of the 300 block of Leroy Street, Wolcottville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence.
Ronnie Taylor, 71, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Lee Smith, 31, of the 200 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. Smith posted bond and was released Saturday.
Amanda Vasquez, 34, of the 300 block of Greenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a warrant issued by authorities in Allen County.
Melissa Ford, 47, of the 1200 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on a hold order. No charging information provided.
Scott Paulus, 44, of the 700 block of North Canal, LaGrange, was booked at 4 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
David Patterson, 33, of the 3100 block of Timberline Drive, Jackson, Michigan, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Cain Shepherd, 26, of the 500 block of Fourth Street, Howe, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery with child present.
