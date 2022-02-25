KENDALLVILLE — High school students at East Noble will have the opportunity to learn how to officiate high school sporting events.
Starting next school year, students will be able to enroll in an officiating class as a physical education elective to learn how to officiate sports like basketball, volleyball and baseball.
The school will offering the class as a way to help address the ongoing shortage of referees and officials for high school sports across Indiana. The Indiana High School Athletic Association has partnered with the state department of education on developing a curriculum and encouraging high school across the state to help train the next generation of sports officials.
Kathy Longenbaugh, principal of the high school, said the school already offers P.E. electives like basketball and volleyball where students learn how to play the game, but now they will include officiating which will help students learn the technicalities of the sports.
“Adding this component of officiating is part of our goal to do something that prepares students for life after high school,” she said.
She believes this will provide students the opportunity to decide whether this is the right career path for them and will open the door for future employment options if they are interested.
The state education department will provide the school with the curriculum which costs $50 per sport. RefPrep is the online program the school plans to use where students would complete online modules and watch presentations about the rules of different sports and be asked about different game situations in what the right call should be.
“We envision students would watch videos on different situations and give their take on when to stop the game and figure out the call,” she said. “There are also modules and quizzes about how to obtain uniforms, pregame timelines, captains meetings and other basics of officiating.”
According to the IHSAA, their website states “to become an IHSAA Licensed Official, you will need to complete the registration process, take a computer generated open-book test and score 75% or better. Once you are licensed, you will need to join one of the twenty-four officials associations throughout the state and attend an annual rules interpretation meeting.”
The cost to take IHSAA’s test is $50 and they would send you a rulebook to study from beforehand.
The online modules from RefPrep also contain information about field and court size dimensions and player substitutes.
East Noble has now begun introducing the new course to juniors and sophomores for them to enroll in for next school year. It takes up to 15 students to enroll in order for the class to happen.
She said they will start with doing three different sports for now and will expand the number of officiating classes for other sports if interest grows among students.
“The board is in support of this new class and I’m thankful for our teachers who want to work to meet the needs of students,” she said.
