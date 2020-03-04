KENDALLVILLE — Kevin and Kathy Robbins, the new operators of the Strand Theater, are scrambling this week to put the shine on improvements before the theater reopens Friday under their watchful eye.
Kevin has been the theater’s general manager for 1 ½ years for theater owner Bruce Babbitt. He and his wife, Kathy, are taking a larger role in the day-to day operations as Babbitt looks toward retirement.
Babbitt who purchased the theater in 2001 said, after 19 years it was time to turn the operation of the theater over to someone with a fresh perspective.
“Mr. Robbins is a good with the new technology and social media,” Babbitt said. “I thought it was a good fit.”
Kevin Robbins has worked in Babbitt’s theaters periodically since he was 11, tallying up 14 years in the business. He plans to keep his day job in information technology at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Kathy’s work experience is in finance.
“I started with concessions at the Silver Screen in Garrett,” he said. “Then I did concessions at the Auburn-Garrett Drive-In.”
One big change — the cash register is gone.
Kathy Robbins said the new point-of-sale touch screen computer system will help speed up lines for tickets, popcorn and Milk Duds. Tickets will automatically be printed and the system will keep track of sales.
Kevin said digital signage will be installed in the lobby this week to show trailers for upcoming shows. Two offices were painted Monday, with the equipment laid out for installation on the lobby floor.
Another important change is just that — baby changing stations have been added to the men’s and women’s restrooms. Kathy said their contractors located the studs in the vintage building’s walls to make sure the stations could be attached securely.
“I was embarrassed when parents had to change their infants in the lobby,” Kevin said. “I completely understood the problem.”
The couple said they will evaluate other space in the building once operations are running smoothly. The two auditoriums once had stages, but they have been removed. Other spaces are filled with stored items. She said the upstairs isn’t usable now but is curious about the building’s history.
“We’re still looking for photos,” she said. “Why did the windows get bricked in? When did they?”
Kevin said the concession sales are the icing on ticket sales, since most of the ticket money goes to pay fees to the film companies. Fees on older movies are $350 or more, and new movies cost more. Film companies also dictate how long the movie must run.
New items at the concession counter are nachos and pretzels, with possibly slushies in the summer if the proper equipment can be installed.
Admission prices are going up by $1, $6 for adults and $4 for children, to meet contract obligations with the film companies, he said. Tickets will be $4 per person on Bargain Tuesdays to increase business on the weeknights.
Kevin said his overall goal is to please the customers and make them feel at home. Most of his customers are young families with children.
“Disney is our bread and butter,” he said.
Babbitt said although it is tough to operate a small town theater, the Strand isn’t going anywhere.
“It is very important to Kendallville,” he said. “It’s not going anywhere. We are just caretakers of the theater.”
R-rated films hurt business a little, Kevin said, because of the stricter requirements for identification and having an adult older than 21 to accompany minors. He shies away From having two R-rated films on his two screens at the same time.
Kevin and Kathy both love the movies, but say they don’t get to see much of the film when they are working. Kathy saw “Footloose” as the first movie she saw in a theater. Kevin doesn’t remember for sure, but thinks the original “Superman” with Christopher Reeve was the first movie he saw in a theater.
The couple also plan to offer some sensory-friendly shows. Their oldest son has special needs so they are keenly aware of including everyone.
“Sometimes the sound is too loud or the theater is too dark,” Kathy said “We adjust the settings and the kids are free to move around more. Parents don’t have to worry about disturbing others as they would at a regular show.”
Kevin has another idea for filling the 449 seats at the Strand. He’s looking for a sponsor for “the film, “Trolls,” to show during Kendallville’s “Fairies, Gnomes and Trolls” festival in May. The theater’s number is 347-3558 if you are interested.
