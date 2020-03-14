LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff Office is now closed to the public.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos made the announcement Friday by email. The ban went into effect Friday at noon and will remain in effect indefinitely.
Campos said the ban was put in place to limit the potential exposure of the sheriff department’s staff and inmates in the LaGrange County Jail to the coronavirus.
The ban ends all volunteer programs at the jail and stops inmate visitations. The sheriff’s office front lobby and business office also will be closed to the public.
Vehicle inspection checks, tax warrants, background checks and release of accident reports will now all be handled by either email or phone.
Campos said he will review this policy in three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.