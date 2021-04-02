Breakfast with Easter Bunny is Saturday
ALBION — ETA THETA Tri Kappa will hold Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Albion Volunteer Fire Station on Saturday, April 3, from 8-10 a.m.
Breakfast is $4 for adults and $2 for children. People can bring their camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Albion Lions Club will hold a raffle for four large Easter baskets filled with gifts for the whole family.
Winners do not need to be present to win. Baskets are on display at Albion’s Pizza Depot and Albion Community State Bank.
Tickets can be purchased at both locations, at the breakfast or from a Lion member. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6. Due to COVID-19, no egg hunt will take place, but each child will be given an Easter goodie bag before they leave.
Masks will be required. For more information, call Bonnie, 564-8160.
Pantry fundraiser at Albion Pizza Depot
ALBION — The Albion Pizza Depot will hold a fundraiser for the Central Noble Food Pantry from noon to 8 p.m. on April 17.The event will include a silent auction all day. The restaurant will donate 15% of all food orders and all silent auction sales monies will be donated to the pantry’s new building fund.
Auction items not picked up the day of the auction will be available from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 at the new building, 601 N. Orange St. Albion. Good food and great items.
For more information, call Bonnie at 564-8160.
