KENDALLVILLE — Residents will have an opportunity to speak on proposed sewer rates tonight at the start of the Kendallville City Council meeting, as the city looks to raise its rates.
Although sewer rates will officially rise from $6.96 per 1,000 gallons of use to $9.15 per 1,000 — a 31% hike — residential users should only actually see an increase to $7.64 per 1,000 due to a contract with a large industrial user that will pick up the tab for most of the cost.
The average household using 4,000 gallons per month would therefore see an increase of about $3.72 per month, not $12 per month.
The Kendallville City Council is hosting a public hearing at the opening of tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting, for any residents who want to speak for, against or otherwise on the proposed changes.
The Kendallville City Council introduced a new sewer rate ordinance in October, which proposes to raise the sewer rates in order to help Kendallville maintain a healthy cash reserve as required by the terms of its 2017 bond taken out to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Since the plant was designed and built, Kendallville has been whittling down its cash balance due to increased load hitting the plant, caused by discharge from a “large industrial user.”
That company has increased production sharply compared to initial expectations back when the plant was being designed, and that’s pushed the plant beyond its normal operating specs.
However, because cost increases at the wastewater plant have primarily been due to increased nutrient-rich organic loading from the local industry — resulting in plant operators having to use extra chemicals in order to keep the treatment reactions in balance — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and city officials worked out a contract with the firm to cover its added cost.
Because of that agreement, sewer rates are still going up for everyone, but they won’t be going up by the full advertised amount. Rates will increase about 10%, a rate lower than inflation since the last rate bump went into effect in 2019, but even with the increase Kendallville’s monthly sewer bills are still on the lower end locally and statewide.
Kendalville’s current average household bill of $38.09 for 4,000 gallons of use is currently the lowest in the local area and lower than the statewide sewer bill average of $44.36 per month.
With the bill credit in effect, users would see their monthly bill rise to $41.81, which would jump it slightly above Ligonier and Albion, but still remain among the lowest rates in the region.
The new rate ordinance will officially rise to the higher level and if for some reason the industrial user stopped making the agreed payments, rates would then rise to the larger amount, $50.10 for the average household.
Since the company has agreed to the monthly payments via contract, Kendallville would have strong legal recourse if those payments stopped flowing, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said in October. Perhaps the only foreseeable way they would stop is if the company closed its plant in Kendallville, the mayor said, and the city is doing everything to find its own balance and keep the plant here and operating as it has for years.
However, even if that plant were to close, Kendallville would likely have to redo its rate structure anyway because it wouldn’t be suffering the increased cost and therefore wouldn’t need to charge at the higher level to maintain its operating budget.
After the public hearing, the sewer rate ordinance is scheduled for third reading later in the meeting, which, if approved, would put the rates into effect for the next monthly billing cycle.
