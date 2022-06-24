LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County will be seeking its next leader.
Executive Director Brad Graden informed the board of directors and foundation staff that he will be leaving his role at the Community Foundation of Noble County to return to teaching this fall at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School.
Graden has served in the leadership role since November 2019, when he replaced Jenna Ott in the executive director's office.
Prior to the foundation, he worked as a loan officer at Campbell & Fetter Bank, coordinated professional development for the Huntington County Community School Corporation, worked as the Director of Quality Programs & Assessment at Central Noble, and spent a short time as the executive director of the Cole Center Family YMCA.
Graden expressed his appreciation for all the support he received.
“I have been honored to serve the Noble County community the past few years. The support given to me by the board, staff, and community is greatly appreciated," he said.
Graden said that he felt called back to teaching and is fortunate that it could be at the same school where his teaching career began.
Graden plans to continue in his role at the foundation through July 29.
“The foundation board appreciates Brad’s effort while leading the foundation. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," Frank Tijerina, foundation board president, said.
The Community Foundation of Noble County Board of Directors will begin the search for its new leader in the coming weeks.
Since 1991, area residents have been turning to the Community Foundation of Noble County to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible, and the Community Foundation of Noble County is tasked with identifying local current and emerging issues and stimulating resources to address those needs.
The foundation leverages gifts and bequests from generous donors to drive positive change through grants in such areas as arts and culture, education, health and human services, civic affairs, and other charitable areas of interest.
