ALBION — There was no full stop, but the Albion Town Council pumped the brakes just a little bit Tuesday when a preliminary cost estimate for a proposed child care facility came in well over budget.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie had been working with Jenna Anderson, coordinator for Thrive By 5, Noble County’s early childhood education coalition, to bring a 7,500-square-foot facility to provide child care for working parents.
In September, the town council approved spending $9,500 in preliminary design funds for the project, which potentially could be funded by a mixture of Albion TIF funds, private or corporate donations and grants.
Ihrie reported during Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting that he had received the first construction estimate for the project based on those preliminary designs.
And it wasn’t good news.
The original estimate Ihrie had presented to the council in September was in the $2 million range for the facility which could serve up to 150 children.
The first estimate came in at $3.2 million.
“This is a little discouraging,” Anderson said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But we’re still going to move forward. We have a funding strategy to close the gap.”
A second estimate is pending.
In December, Ihrie was given permission to interview potential grant administrators regarding a potential $500,000 grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to help fund the project. Hiring that grant administrator was on Tuesday’s agenda.
Councilwoman Abby Lindsey expressed some hesitancy on hiring someone based on the elevated costs of that preliminary construction estimate, calling such a hire at this point premature. The rest of the council agreed, choosing to not vote on a contract for any of the grant administration applicants.
Ihrie said he was fine with delaying the hiring of a grant administrator, as he wanted to touch base with the three groups which had presented proposals to let them know of the overall increased cost.
To offset the cost of the project, Anderson had said she would be applying to grants totaling $1.3 million.
Ihrie said the thinking was that the town could perhaps provide between $500,000-$700,000 in funding through TIF funds.
Now, Anderson and Ihrie will have to secure an additional $1.2 million in funding above what had been previously expected.
Anderson said the group will need to have the rest of the financing lined up before it can apply for the OCRA grant. The grant application might be delayed approximately six months for a second grant application cycle scheduled for later this year.
According to the plan proposed by Anderson and Ihrie, Kendallville Day Care would run the Albion operation. The Kendallville Day Care has been operating for 52 years and is self-sustaining.
The overall economic benefit to such a project is in the millions of dollars annually, Ihrie said, as lack of adequate, affordable day care leads to:
• people exiting or not entering the work force;
• lost hours of productivity;
• less disposable income for people to spend in the community.
Having people not working hurts the tax revenues for municipalities, Ihrie contended.
The Office of Community and Rural Affairs contacted the town about applying for the grant, which is capped at $500,000, with the town required to pay a 10% match.
Aside from the $9,500 in design work, the council has not committed any money to the project.
