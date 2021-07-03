Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Blake C. Oberlin, 22, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear court, a Class A misdemeanor. Oberlin was held without bond.
Samantha A. Steel, 37, of the 4400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Steel was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert M. Blum, 54, of the 18900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Blum was held on $2,500 bond.
Angela J. Colwell, 44, of the 800 block of North Mill Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Colwell was held without bond.
Kyle B. Conn, 37, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Conn was held without bond.
Brittney R. Grigsby, 19, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Topeka, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Grigsby was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane M. Himes, 40, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. Himes was held without bond.
Brian K. Kidd, 47, of S.R. 93, Pedro, Ohio, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Zekual I. Carothers, 20, of the 6800 block of Sold Rock Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Carothers was held on $1,000 bond.
Maddison P. Harrell, 20, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 3 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Harrell was held without bond.
Anthony J. Laisure, 33, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Laisure was held on $1,000 cash bond.
John Short, 55, of the 100 block of River Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of residential entry (treaspassing — no intent of felony theft), a Level 6 felony. Short was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan D. Short, 28, of the 100 block of River Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of residential entry (trespassing — no intent of felony theft), a Level 6 felony. Short was held on $2,500 bond.
Sophia G. Sierk, 33, of the 900 block of West Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Sierk was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Heath Slone, 37, of the 2200 block of Mapes Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Rodney E. Bolin, 53, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bolin was held on $2,500 bond.
Branden L. Sneed, 35, of the 500 block of Bison Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Sneed was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler W. Wallace Jr., 45, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Wallace was held on $2,500 bond.
Rebecca J. Williams, 36, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
