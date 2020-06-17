KENDALLVILLE — Discussion on changes in zoning for a potential new business within the city continues.
Earlier this year a proposal was brought forth for the establishment of a crematorium within the city. Since then the Kendallville Common Council and plan commission have been discussing the issue and potential zoning changes.
Current zoning regulations within the city allow for a crematorium to be established on 40 acres of cemetery ground, which would eliminate the possibility of starting a new business.
Councilman Regan Ford said the plan commission recently had a lengthy discussion on the topic. He came back to the council on Tuesday night looking for guidance as the plan commission and common council moves forward on the issue.
“We are treading on new territory with a crematory ordinance,” Ford said. “This is an area we have never ventured in.”
After researching the topic Ford brought forth several suggestions for a new ordinance. He said many cities and towns set distance requirements of 300 to 900 feet in relationship to residential areas, schools, hospitals and nursing facilities.
He also suggested that crematoriums should be approved with special use permits, which would require a public hearing before approval. This would give citizens a voice in the process before a crematorium was built in their area.
Ford said there is a lot of positive and negative information out there on crematoriums.
“I would rather air on the side of caution for the safety of our citizens,” he said.
Councilman Jim Dazey agreed saying for everything you find saying it’s wrong, there is just as much information saying it is safe.
“My biggest concern is the fact we have a gentleman that wants to start a business, I think we should give him the opportunity,” Dazey said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she has had discussions with the mayors of Warsaw and Ligonier. Both cities have a crematorium within their city limits and have had no issues.
After much discussion on the topic all councilmembers agreed they didn’t want to discourage new business, but additional discussion needs to happen at the plan commission level. It was suggested that the plan commission needs to develop a set of zoning regulations for crematoriums that the council can approve.
