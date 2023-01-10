LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation needs a little volunteer to help the organization review scholarship application this year.
The foundation volunteers help review more than 500 student applications each year. The evaluation process takes place online and only requires that volunteers have a good personal computer and reliable Internet connection to be able to participate. Volunteers can be professionals from any discipline or sector and must be at least 23 years of age. Volunteers should live or work in LaGrange County or have ties to the community to participate.
Volunteers are required to have at least 3-4 hours available over two weeks beginning March 1 and lasting through March 14. They also need to be comfortable evaluating:
· The applicant’s record of academic and personal achievement.
· The applicant’s record of community service and engagement.
· The recommendation of the academic or professional contact; and
· The substance and quality of writing in the essay and application.
To volunteer, reviewers must complete the online form by February 6, at www.lccf.net/scholarship-volunteers. All volunteers will need to complete a conflict of interest and confidentiality form that must be signed and on file before February.
Volunteer opportunities or scholarship questions should be directed to Scholarship Manager, Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net, or by calling 463-4363.
