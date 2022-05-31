KENDALLVILLE — Oil prices are up and that led to a surprise when Kendallville opened bids for its 2022 street paving program — a surprise because the price for the work actually came in lower than estimated.
In a special Board of Works and Public Safety meeting Tuesday morning, the city opened bids from four contractors who priced the city’s street repair list for this year, which includes 14 streets around Kendallville.
The lowest of those four bids came from Pulver Asphalt Paving, Albion, at $803,137.90.
Despite higher oil prices impacting gasoline, asphalt and every petroleum product in between, the price was a good surprise, city engineer Scott Derby said.
“The low bid was less than my estimate,” Derby said. “My estimate was $882,909, so the low bid was actually less than, that where all the others were above that.”
Niblock Excavating was close to Derby’s estimate at $899,900.75, although their package was missing some bid documents required as part of the submission.
Two other companies were much higher, however, with bid prices close to $1 million for the work.
The street paving work is being funded by a state Community Crossings grant, with the city awarded up to $432,529.75 from the latest grant distribution in April.
Previously Kendallville received 75% grant funds for a 25% match, but that has since changed to a 50/50 split because the city has just barely topped 10,000 residents according to the latest U.S. Census count. That 10,000 resident mark now puts Kendallville in the “large” municipality designation, so it gets a less generous match like other larger cities.
Kendallville’s official count in the 2020 Census is 10,271 residents, up from 9,862 in the 2010 Census.
It’s not clear exactly where Kendallville picked up the extra people — the city has had limited residential growth over the past decade and Noble County as a whole saw slightly negative growth — but the change will end up costing Kendallville more out of its own pocket going forward in Community Crossings.
Other communities still qualify for the 75/25 matching as “small” governments, while the Noble County Highway Department also qualifies at that level since it’s on the small end in terms of Indiana counties.
“This is our first one under the 50/50 breakdown,” Derby said.
The Board of Works will meet in another special session Thursday morning to award the bids.
Streets that will be repaired as part of this year’s program include:
Asphalt milling & resurfacing
Goodwin Place: U.S. 6 to High Street
Harris Street: Oak Street to Riley Street
High Street: Goodwin Place to Main Street
Morton Street: north end to William Street
Moyer Street: Park Avenue to Cedar Street
Northwood Court: west end to Wood Street
Shalley Drive: S.R. 3 to Villa Terrace
Summit Street: Harris Street to Mitchell Street
Town Street: Indiana Street to Garden Street
Vine Street: Oak Street to Garden Street
Wood Street: north end to Richmond Street
Wood Street: Wayne Street to U.S. 6
Asphalt overlay/widening
Parker Avenue: William Street to Rush Street
Reconstruction
Laramie Trace near Timberlane Drive
