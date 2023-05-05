SHIPSHEWANA — Mayfest is back and it starts today.
The annual two-day festival marks the beginning of the summer tourism season in Shipshewana. This year’s theme is “Friends and Neighbors.”
Jay and Kristin Chupp have been named grand marshals for this year’s Mayfest parade, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade takes a loop through town.
The Chupps co-own several businesses in town, including E & S Sales. Jay Chupp serves on the board of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the vice president of ARC of LaGrange County and volunteers his time as a teacher for a local Junior Achievement program. He also serves on the board of directors for the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association.
This year’s Mayfest celebration features magicians, high school bands, a softball tournament, a three-on-three basketball tournament, a volleyball tournament, a Fun Run, a 5K run, a balloon artist, face painting, a tractor pull, and more.
Mayfest kicks off Friday at 8:30 a.m. with a performance by magician John Dudley. The Westview band and choir performance from 12:15 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Saturday morning kicks off with a benefit pancake and sausage breakfast, followed by the basketball, softball, and volleyball tournaments.
The annual Mayfest parade steps off Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
A food court will be set up near the Wolfe Building and will be open and available all day both Friday and Saturday.
The festival also features entertainment by the Chris Graber Band, the Heartland Country Cloggers, Shipshewana native musician Ira Mullet, the Johnson Bentley Band, and Acoustic Harmony.
