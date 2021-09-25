KENDALLVILLE — Building trades students from Impact Institute are learning by doing on a Newnam Avenue job site, even as they share their skills and donate their labor to Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana.
The morning and afternoon crews of students, supervised by instructor and project manager Chris Weber, will complete the one-story home by the end of the school year next May.
Impact students working on the home build are Xavier Beckley, Buck Behrman, Grady Bianski, Erik Brandt, Alyssa Burger, Devin Clark, Essiah Kamer, Wyatt Neireiter, Blake Powell, Keagon Ostrander, Bailey Robison, Brandon Villafuerte, Jacob Wagner, Evan Whan, Xavier Babcock, Guillermo Camarena, Lionel Cox, Ashton Eddy, Katilynn Hillary, Aaron Jordan, Jake Nelson, Robert Anderson, Adam Ridenour and Kyle Williams.
Habitat executive director Marianne Stanley said a mother, Felicia Landez, and her two sons will live in the home.
“She’s already taken the financial classes, done the ‘sweat equity’ and has the down payment. This is earned,” Stanley said.
Habitat for Humanity offers a hand up instead of a handout to potential homeowners. Candidates for a Habitat home volunteer 500 hours of their time, called “sweat equity” to work on their own home and the homes of others. Selected homeowners make monthly payments on a zero interest, affordable mortgage and pay for taxes and insurance.
Sponsors and partners making in-kind donations also help to keep the home’s cost reasonable. Northeast Indiana Roofing donated the Newnam house’s roof.
In addition to new homes for partner families, Habitat for Humanity also builds accessibility ramps for people who are physically unable to leave their homes and offers a Critical Home Repair program to help low-income homeowners maintain the integrity of their homes and remain in their communities.
Habitat’s Neighborhood Impact Program is a forgivable grant of up to $7,500 for home repairs such as water heaters, roof, well or septic system, gutters, HVAC, downspouts, windows, caulking, soffit, exterior doors, siding, weather stripping, Attic and wall insulation, and knob and tube replacement to meet current code requirements.
Recipients of this grant must meet income guidelines and own their home for at least six months. The grant must be repaid is the home is sold within five years after the grant is awarded. The next application cycle will begin in April 2022.
In 2021, Habitat assisted 30 homeowners in DeKalb, Steuben and Noble counties with a total of $225,000 in critical home repairs.
Information and applications can be found on the organization’s website: hfhnei.com/programs.
