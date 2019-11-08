Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Mark S. Ambler, 43, of the 2900 block of North Hitler Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Ambler was held without bond.
William J. Atkins, 49, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Travis A. Bailey, 36, of the 400 block of Ley Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Wesley C. Caudill, 19, of he 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Caudill was held on $3,500 bond.
Cassandra J. Centers, 28, of the 1100 block of West High Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and false report/informing, a Class B misdemeanor. Centers was held without bond.
Tyler C. Click, 23, of the 1700 block of Grover Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on aw warrant. No charging information provided. Click was held on $3,500 bond.
David W. Ellert, 62, of the 11000 block of North C.R. 625E, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Ellert was held on $3,500 bond.
Jessica G. Frost, 41, of the 1740 block of Tomahawk Trail, Plymouth, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Christina L. Hall, 45, of the 400 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Hall was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony W. Harman, 38, of the 300 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Harman was held on $4,500 bond.
Sheldon H. Hines, 25, of the 3000 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hines was held without bond.
Thomas R. Klatt, 34, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of bing a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony. Klatt was held on $4,500 bond.
Anthony M. McClellan, 28, of the 500 block of North Walnut Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. McClellan was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. McClellan was held without bond.
Corey J. Nesbitt Campbell, 30, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Vanessa R. Newman, 46, of the 3700 block of South S.R. 5, Pierceton, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Newman was held on $4,500 bond.
Jeramy M. Owsley, 29, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Owsley was also held on a warrant charging leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. Owsley was held without bond.
Dakota R. Patrick, 21, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Patrick was held on $3,500 bond.
Mason L. Stutzman, 25, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance/maintaining a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Stutzman was held on $3,500 bond.
Megan D. Watts, 27, of the 3700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday by Avilla police on charges of dealing/manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felon; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. Watts was held without bond.
