Editor’s Note: An incorrect version of the Noble County Jail bookings appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The News Sun. This version contains the correct listing of people booked into the jail since Friday.
Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Abbott, 38, of the 700 block of Lowery Street, Cleveland, Tennessee, was arrested at 3:37 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Abbott was held on $450 bond.
Lora K. Gage, 48, of the 600 block of Jackson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Friday on a warrant relating to a court order. Gage was held without bond.
Dennis P. Gilpin, 66, of the 800 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Gilpin was held on $50,000 bond.
Russell A. Guercio, 51, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendalllville, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Guercio was held on $2,000 bond.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 36, of the 700 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was booked at 4:11 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Rita F. Huggins, 51 of the 500 block of North Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Huggins was held without bond.
Christopher Lockhart, 49, of the 3200 block of West Diversity Avenue, Chicago, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lockhart was held on $3,000 bond.
Harova T. Miller, 41, of the 10600 block of East C.R. 640S, Hudson, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Marco A. Moreno Marin, 24, of the 4400 block of West East Drive, Albion, was booked at 2:10 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Austin C. Centers, 25, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was booked at 9:33 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Scott A. Chaney, 46, of the 700 block of C.R. 32, Corunna, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Saturday by the DNR on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Chaney as held on $3,500 bond.
Stevie T. Gillespie, 27, of the 400 block of Harris Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Gillespie was held without bond.
Cameron K. Green, 27, of the 7200 block of East C.R. 100N, Avilla, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Green was held on $3,500 bond.
Charles A. Lance, 58, of the 2000 block of Priscilla Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Lance was held on $3,500 bond.
Gerald W Linn III, 26, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 10:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Kody M. Olds, 27, of the 4200 block of North C.R. 500W, Ligonier, was booked at 6:05 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Brandon G. Teusch, 37, of the 100 block of Chrisren Cove, Yoder, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Teusch was held on $1,000 bond.
Jeremy A. Yoder, 18, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 600S, Topeka, was arrested Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Yoder was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon T. Clark, 32, of the 1600 block of Sunshine Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Clark was held on $4,500 bond.
Michael T. Maskow, 43, of the 18100 block of Hedgwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Maskow was held without bond.
Robert C. Ream, 51, of the 500 block of Meadow View Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Ream was held on $3,500 bond.
Bradley D. Davis, 33, of the 2100 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Davis was held without bond.
Tony L. Skaggs, 52, of the 7100 block of North Main Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony. He was held without bond.
Kursty L. Fugate, 31, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. She was held without bond.
Kitty S. Hasse, 53, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 2 felony; and three counts of neglect of a dependent, all Level 6 felonies. She was held without bond.
Pedro Macias, 46, of the 400 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 4 felony. He was held without bond.
Tony J. Skaggs, 28, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of heroin with intent to deal, a Level 3 felony; possession of fentanyl, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 6 felony. He was held without bond.
Joseph E. Easterday, 28, of the 300 block of East Maple Grove Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Easterday was held without bond.
Christopher M. Myers III, 29, homeless, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Myers was held on $4,500 bond.
Everado Segovia Rosales, 28, of the 500 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Rosales was held without bond.
