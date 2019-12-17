LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County commissioners opted to add another layer of security to its computer system when they voted to approve using a new state-provided cybersecurity software to the county’s computer network.
The new computer security system is provided by FireEye Cyber Security through a state-funded program that offers the service to counties free of charge.
LaGrange County IT Director Bob Murphy encouraged the commissioners to approve the security proposal offered by the state, saying it would add another layer of security to the county computer system. Murphy also said it would help protect the security of the county’s election results by adding a real-time threat monitoring service to the system.
The state will pay the licensing fees for counties for the next three years.
The commissioners also approved a new contract with Beers, Maller, Backs and Salin, LLP, to provide legal services for LaGrange County for 2020. This marks the 26th year the county has selected the law firm as its legal representative.
The commissioners also approved a new ordinance that clarifies who can carry a weapon into a LaGrange County building.
The new ordinance, called an ordinance regulating deadly weapons, defines just what it considers a deadly weapon, including firearms, knives, lasers and Tasers, tools and chemical substances. The ordinance allows the county to regulate the use of those weapons in buildings owned by the county.
The ordinance calls for new signs warning those entering county buildings such as the courthouse, annex or Justice Services Building be made aware of the ordinance.
The local rule prohibited those weapons from being brought into county-owned buildings.
The ordinance clarifies the commissioners’ position and rescinds portions of six earlier ordinances that dealt with weapons in a county-owned property, Kurt Bachman, the county attorney told the commissioners.
