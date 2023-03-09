LAGRANGE — A LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the 800 block of South Detroit Street in LaGrange.
The officer, whose name has not been released, yet, was driving north on State Road 9 when police say a car pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot on the south side of LaGrange directly into the path oncoming sheriff’s office SUV.
The force of the impact caused the deputy’s vehicle to veer left, crossing the southbound lane of State Road 9, travel through an auto parts store parking lot, and stuck a tree in front of an accounting business head-on.
LaGrange County Sheriff Tracy Harker said the deputy suffered a serious head injury but could not elaborate. The officer involved did, however, step out of his vehicle, and was assisted to a nearby gurney before being placed in an ambulance. He was then taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and later airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Harker said the deputy was responding to a call to assist another officer but was not driving at high speed and was not using the vehicle’s emergency lights and siren at the time of the accident.
The officer’s K-9 was uninjured and removed from the wrecked vehicle by another animal handler.
The car involved spun around and wound up backing up a hill on the lawn of a nearby home. Two people were in that vehicle at the time of the collision and both were injured. One was transported by ambulance to the Parkview LaGrange Hospital. The second was transported by ambulance to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Harker described the injuries of all three people involved as non-life threatening.
Harker said his department would release a more detailed report later.
