ROME CITY — The Rome City Town Council is expected to move ahead Monday night on the Rome City Bike Trail construction. The council will consider a vote to issue “a notice of intent to award” bids for the trail.
Bids for the construction of the trail were opened in July and taken under review.
The Rome City Bike Trail is a step toward connecting Noble Trails’ Fishing Line Trail with the town of Wolcottville and the LaGrange County trail system to the north. The town’s trail is just less than 1.5 miles.
The proposed trail follows a route from Lions Drive, to Park Drive, to Kerr Avenue, through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources public access site, then north along the east side of S.R. 9, across the top of the Sylvan Lake dam, and north past Northport Road and Sylvan Cellars Event Center and Tasting Room.
Nick Heffner, Kirk Klein and Cheryl Clifton serve on the town council. The council will consider four bids: Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc., $842,681; All American Construction and Hauling, $1,100,000; API Construction Corp. $1,339,623; and Site Worx, $1,083,675.
Rome City town manager Leigh Pranger said the trail project received a state Next Level grant. The permitting process is completed, and Commonwealth Engineering Inc. has designed the trail.
A HAWK beacon (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon) will be installed at the north end of the town’s trail along S.R. 9, Pranger said. It will be located at the north end of the guardrail so that trail users may cross S.R. 9 safely.
The beacon is a traffic control device used to stop road traffic and allow pedestrians to cross safely. The beacon’s sequence is activated when the trail user pushes a button with flashing yellow, steady yellow and steady red. The steady red light displays the walking person icon.
The purpose of a HAWK beacon is to allow protected pedestrian crossings, stopping vehicular traffic only as needed. The HAWK beacon is a type of traffic control alternative to traffic control signals and/or where an intersection does not meet traffic signal requirements. A HAWK beacon is used only for marked crosswalks.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council will consider at tax abatement for Precision Medical and the second reading of an animal ordnance.
Meetings for the 2024 budget are scheduled for Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
