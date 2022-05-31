LAGRANGE — Make your lawn the talk of the neighborhood with Purdue Extension’s DIY Lawncare program.
Do you want to learn how to have a greener, healthier lawn? Join us for this series where you will receive the skills and knowledge on the turf management basics needed to lay the groundwork for creating, establishing, and maintaining a lawn.
DIY Lawncare is a four-week course designed for homeowners, property renters, and homeowner associations. Session topics include Basics of Taking Care of Lawns; Lawn Pests and Problems; Weed Identification and Management; Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation. Whether you are new to lawn care or experienced, understanding the basics of turf management will help you create a lawn that others will look at with envy.
Classes are offered in cooperation with the LaGrange County Public Library. Classes meet each Monday – June 6, 13, 20, and 27 — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LaGrange Public Library, located at the corner of Spring and High Streets in LaGrange.
The program is free. Registration is limited to the first 30 people. Register by calling the Purdue Extension Office in LaGrange at 499-6334 or by email at sengleking@purdue.edu. Contact Engleking with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.