Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Clyde W. Adkins, 38, of the 7900 block of East C.R. 900N, Syracuse, was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Adkins was held on $4,500 bond.
Sasha M. Foyle, 44, of the 1200 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging three counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and on a warrant charging a probation violation. Foyle was held without bond.
Charles A. Freeman, 58, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Freeman was held without bond.
Gary R. Miller Jr., 40, of the 1700 block of East C.R. 700S, Claypool, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held without bond.
Tony J. Skaggs, 28, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Brimfield, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. on a court order. Skaggs was held without bond.
William J. Atkins, 49, of the 300 block of West Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Atkins was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin C. Centers, 25, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Centers was held without bond.
Skyler K. McNeal, 26, of the 5600 block of West C.R. 800N, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McNeal was held without bond.
Timothy A. Musser, 28, of the 8900 block of North Cosperville Road, Wawaka, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Musser was held on $4,500 bond.
Gerald E. Ray, 56, of the 100 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Friday by Avilla police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Ray was held on $3,500 bond.
Schuyler V. Ray, 33, of the 500 block of South Third Street, Goshen, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants. Ray was held on $450 cash bond.
