LAGRANGE — Join LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department Naturalist Leslie Arnold at Maple Wood Nature Center on Wednesday for an easy walk along the wetland to “hunt” for grasshoppers and butterflies.
This program starts at 9 a.m. Nets for catching insects are provided. We’ll learn insect body basics and the difference between a moth and butterfly. Children will get to make a butterfly net and life cycle chart to take home. Children of all ages are welcome, but the target audience is ages 5-10.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program will take place outside. Online school students are encouraged to attend.
Families should bring lawn chairs, insect repellent, and water bottles. All groups will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Space in this program is limited to 25 people, so the parks department recommends interested parties submit an RSVP to Arnold by calling 463-4022 or sending email to larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 East C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
