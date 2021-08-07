LAGRANGE – Howe’s Marge Malone was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash Friday afternoon standing just outside of The Farm, a LaGrange foster home she helped created that uses farm animals and a farm setting to help put children and families at ease as they navigate their way through foster care and the court system.
Malone, a Howe businesswoman, is well known in the community for the number of not-for-profit, grassroots organizations she’s started in LaGrange County, all organizations aimed at solving problems she and others see in the community. In addition to The Farm, Marlone is the founder of Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, a not-for-profit organization that now runs the LaGrange County animal shelter. When Ark took over the shelter, they turned it into a no-kill facility. Malone also launched the Paws and Claws Bookstore in Howe that takes in used books and helps use the money it raises reselling those books to support Ark.
The state award singles out individuals for their contributions to the state. It is issued by the Governor’s office.
The Farm’s website tells the story of Malone reading an article in 2015 in the News Sun about the sometimes troubling fate of children pulled into the foster care system after their parents are arrested and placed in jail. That story, Malone said, sparked her to dream up and launch The Farm. The Farm owns and operates a licensed foster care home just north of LaGrange, and is in the process of raising money to build a new barn on the property to house a collection of farm animals. Malone believes those animals can help alleviate some of the trauma caused to children when they are pulled into foster care because of the arrest of their parents. In addition to providing a home for the farm animals, the barn is designed to include several meeting rooms where Department of Child Services officials, law enforcement officers, and court representatives can meet with children and their parents in a setting less formal than a courtroom.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Rep. Denny Zent, and Indiana State Sen. Sue Glick presented Malone with her Sagamore.
“Denny Zent and Sue Glick wanted to recognize someone who has done so much for the community, who has given back, and who has lifted up young people here in Indiana,” Crouch said. “And as I always say, young people don’t ask to be brought into this world, we bring them in, and when they find themselves as the victims and they need some help, its important to have places like The Farm for them to be able to go and receive the care and love they need.”
Zent said he reached out to the governor’s office about a Sagamore for Malone because he admired the effort Malone has made helping others in her community.
“Just look at all the accomplishments she’s had,” Zent said before the ceremony. “These things need to be noted. I think this is a well deserved award, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Malone broke into a big smile as the Sagamore was presented to her. She called all the attention the award brought to her “a little intimidating.”
She thanked the people who joined The Farm’s board of directors for helping her see the project through.
Glick said the award is important because it recognizes those who make a difference in their communities.
“These kids will benefit, and their families will benefit because of Marge,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.