HOWE — It’s going to get a lot easier to see all of the plants and animals that make Pine Knob Park just east of Howe the amazing place that it is, as work crews work toward completing a new walking trail through the wildest part of the park.
LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department construction crews are extending the park’s existing trail through the park’s oak savanna, upland prairies and the Duff Lake wetland.
The at-points elevated walking trail will allow visitors to walk through the park’s fen, a delicate wetland environment, without disturbing or destroying it. A fen is a unique micro-environment that is now considered to be extremely rare. Fens are islands of biomass that float more or less on groundwater, making them spongy to walk on. Fens make up less than 1% of the total surface of the Earth and can be found in Michigan and Indiana.
A fen also is home to a variety of unique, rare, and endangered plants and animals, including the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, spotted turtles, Blanding’s turtles, and Henslow’s sparrows. The new trail will add more than half a mile to the 200-plus acre park’s system of trails, offering visitors who really want to explore all that park has to offer a 4-mile long hike from start to finish.
“It’s not going to be for the faint of heart,” said George Dewald, superintendent of the parks department.
The work is taking place in the newer portion of the park, about 108 acres the county purchased at a discount from the Juday family in 2015. Much of the cost of the new trail project, estimated to be about $350,000, has been gifted to the parks department from various organizations in the form of grants. The Land and Water Conservation Fund committed to paying half the cost of the project, $175,000. LaGrange County gifted the parks department an additional $75,000 from its Rainy Day Fund. The Olive B. Cole Foundation issued the parks department a $35,000 grant, and the LaGrange County Community Foundation granted the parks department $15,000 for the project. The parks department is donating an additional $50,000 in labor to construct the new trail.
The material used to build the elevated boardwalk accounts for the lion’s share of the budget, costing nearly $200,000 to purchase.
The portion of the trail that winds around the oak savanna and outer edge of the wetland will be composed of crushed packed limestone.
Parks department crews, working in conjunction with crews from the Angola-based conservation organization, Blue Heron Ministries, spend more than four years several years removing invasive species from the park, and then replacing those plants with native species and restoring the park to its natural state. The park is now thought to look as it did more than 200 years ago.
Dewald called the project remarkable. Pine Knob Park is located just off of S.R. 120, three miles east of Howe. Dewald expects the trail to be finished and open to the public later this year.
