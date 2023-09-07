The Stone’s Trace Festival offers many pioneer food options, craft demonstrations and vendors with wares for sale. Entertainment takes place at several locations on the historic site grounds.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Saturday, Sept. 9
9 a.m.: National Anthem and Flag Raising
9:10 a.m.: Paul Mitchell
10:10 a.m.: Liza & Mark
11:10 a.m.: Applejack Cloggers
12:10 a.m.: Hand Hewn
2:10 a.m.: Paul Mitchell
3:10 a.m.: Abe Lincoln
4:10 a.m.: Hand Hewn
5 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering
Sunday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony National Anthem and Flag raising Frontier Gathering with Reverend Hansen and Living Water Church
11:15 a.m.: Liza & Mark
12:15 p.m.: Brown
2:15 p.m.: Brown
3:15 p.m.: Inclognito Cloggers
4 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering
