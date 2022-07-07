ALBION — Fall's general election ballot got a little bit bigger, with some additional contests materializing after Republicans and Democrats slated additional candidates to fill vacancies on the ballot.
After the May primary, parties are allowed to slate in candidates to fill any vacancies on the ballot. They're not allowed to add candidates to races that were already decided in the election, but can offer up an opponent into a slot where they don't already have someone running.
Both parties added some names to the Nov. 8 ballot, creating additional contests for voters to decide. Noble County had no independents or Libertarians added to its ballot.
The biggest add to the November ballot comes in the form of Anna Hornberger being added as a Democrat seeking the Noble County Council District 4 seat.
That seat primarily represents Kendallville on the council and is currently held by the only Democrats in countywide elected office, Jerry Jansen. Jansen decided not to seek another term, though, so the positions has been open.
In May, Republican Max Franklin defeated Meghann McCoy for the GOP nomination for that seat, so Hornberger will square off against Franklin in the fall.
That will be the only contested Noble County Council in the general election as Republicans Tom Janes, Trey Forbes and Brandon Chordas are all unopposed for the other three district seats on the seven-member council.
On the Republican side, Dean Domer was added to Wolcottville Town Council race and is now set in a contest against Democrat Jeffrey Sorg.
Republicans also added several candidates to fill township vacancies on the fall ballot. Those include:
• Frank Sturdivant and John Edwards for Orange Township Advisory Board. They join Republican Tom Brady for the three seats on the advisory board, which are unopposed as there are now Democrats in the race.
• Carroll Galloway and Michael Stoner for Sparta Township Advisory Board. They join Republican Larry Wilkinson, again, with the three GOP candidates unopposed in fall.
• Daniel Holbrook for Swan Township Advisory Board and Tina Ley for Swan Township Trustee. No candidates had filed for any township positions in Swan Township this spring, leaving an additional two vacancies on the township board even after this round of slating.
Aside from federal, state, countywide and a few municipal positions on the ballot this fall, voters will also be selecting school board members in November.
Filing for school board positions doesn't open until July 27, with a one-month filing period. School boards remain as non-partisan positions, so candidates do not have to declare a party to seek that local office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.