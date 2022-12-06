Seated are members of the Noble County Council who attended their final meeting Monday in the new county annex. From left are out-going members Bernie Lawson, Denise Lemmon and Jerry Jansen. In the back row are Mary Wysong, George Bennett, Doug Harp and Tom Janes, all of whom will still be in office come January. In January, Max Franklin, Brandon Chordas and Trey Forbes will join the group as its new members.