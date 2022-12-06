ALBION — County government isn’t immune to inflation.
But at least in Noble County, officials seem prepared to weather the storm.
During Monday’s Noble County Council meeting, additional appropriations were approved for road repair work, fuel and maintenance expenditures, utilities and health care as department heads deal with rising costs of just about everything.
All total, the council OK’d $357,000 in additional spending, and had the money on hand to do it.
The council approved:
• an additional $100,000 for fuel and routine maintenance items for the Noble County Highway Department, which provides fuel for most county vehicles. That line item was more than $76,000 in the red at the time of Monday’s meeting due to high costs, according to Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
• an additional $112,000 to pay in-full its contract for crack sealing this year.
In both instances, money was available within other line items from the highway department’s budget.
• an additional $50,000 to reconcile the county’s health insurance costs. Including that figure, the county will have spent more than $2 million on health-related costs this year, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel.
Knafel said she hopes a new program encouraging county employees to participate in a cost-savings program with WellBridge Surgical Center in Zionsville will save the county money next year. WellBridge Surgical Center offers lower-than-local prices, and could have saved up to $600,000 in county money had it been fully utilized this year.
Knafel said the county has budgeted $1.75 million for health care next year.
• an additional $60,000 for utility bills for all county buildings. The county spent $99,098 on utilities last year and had budgeted $100,000 for this year.
Providing services to the new county annex added some to the costs, but Knafel is researching why the numbers are still high with that taken into consideration.
• agreed to pay an additional $35,000 to the Fort Wayne Forensic Center for autopsy work done. County Coroner Lisa Strebig received a bill for that amount from the forensic center on Sept. 15, covering 31 autopsies, some dating back as far as December 2020.
“This is over three years of autopsies,” Strebig said. “I would hope this (additional) would clean this us.”
The council also got an update from Smith on courthouse renovations. At the meeting of the Noble County Commissioners on Nov. 28, Smith unveiled preliminary cost estimates of the project of $7 million is the work can be done on a vacated building, and $7.65 million if done in stages, only moving some offices and courts at a time in a three-step process.
“I think we’ll be able to do it in a vacated fashion is we all work together,” Smith said. “We’ll need to be creative.”
The commissioners will be discussing ways to trim renovation costs — and possibly details of that creativity — at a special meeting on Dec. 19 in the new annex.
Originally budgeted to be paid for through $4 million in American Rescue Plan federal monies, inflation has sent construction costs soaring.
Smith said trimming some costs could make it more affordable, but that a short-term loan may be necessary to finish the work.
“It’s still very workable,” he said of the project.
Council president Denise Lemmon said she has heard words of concern from the public about the cost estimate price hike.
“People are nervous about his now,” she said.
Swan song
Monday’s meeting was the last for three of the council members. Lemmon and vice president Jerry Jansen both opted to not seek re-election. Bernie Lawson lost in last May’s primary to fellow council member Tom Janes when redistricting pit them against each other.
Jansen had 14 years of experience. Lemmon had served for eight years. Lawson had been on county council for eight years.
