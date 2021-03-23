ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners approved a rezoning Monday which will clear the way for a 5,200-head hog operation in west central Noble County.
Steve Reid had petitioned the Noble County Plan Commission for his land located in the 4500 block of West C.R. 200N, Albion, to be rezoned from A1 to A3.
The A3 designation allows for a confined feeding operation.
The Plan Commission met last week and gave a unanimous recommendation of approval to the commissioners.
Noble County Plan Director Theresa Tackett told the commissioners Monday that several neighbors had attended the plan commission, but no one spoke against the proposed rezoning.
The only questions raised at the plan commission meeting were concerning how the manure would be spread and how the odor would be controlled. Both of those questions were answered satisfactorily at the plan commission meeting, Tackett said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners moved closer to a private/public venture with the lake association which serves Little Long and Round lakes.
The county has a 5-foot culvert on Riley Road which separates the two lakes. The association approached the county and said it would like to see the culvert expanded to the point where a pontoon boat could traverse between the two lakes.
The two sides have been negotiating ever since.
Current negotiations have the lake association contributing $250,000 per year over the next two years. The county’s portion would be $85,000.
County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said the county’s cost of the project could come from the its CEDIT fund, rainy day fund or cumulative courthouse fund. Knafel said those three funds have estimated year-end balances of $8 million, $888,000 and $415,000, respectively.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said the current culvert is about at the age where it would need to be replaced regardless if the county partners with the lake association or not.
“We would have to do something,” Smith said.
• The commissioners approved a supplemental engineering contract with VS Engineering concerning the replacement of a bridge on C.R. 860W, southeast of Ligonier between Cromwell Road and S.R. 5.
Initial plans for the project hit road blocks when first soil borings came back with bad news and then when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources vetoed plans. The county will be contracting with VS Engineering for a third go-around for $56,500.
• The commissioners approved a pair of demolition contracts for a pair of lake properties which the Noble County Building Department has deemed unsafe.
Jack Owen Excavating was awarded a $4,800 contract to demolish and remove the contents of a building on the southwest corner of Huntington Avenue and S.R. 109. Eshelman Excavating was awarded a $4,200 contract to demolish and remove the contents of a building at 0179 W. Shady Drive, Rome City.
Both companies had the lowest responsive bids for the projects.
• The commissioners approved a request from the Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee to allow use of the courthouse restrooms during this year’s festival which has been scheduled for June 9-12.
