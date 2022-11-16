SHIPSHEWANA — Sonya Nash, of Granger, has been hired to be the new executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Nash succeeds Phyllis Youga who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
Nash, a 22- year veteran of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, served most recently as the director of group and experiential sales and marketing. She developed experiences to attract visitors to Elkhart County and northern Indiana. She also managed the popular Quilt Gardens tour along the Heritage Trail and Epic Art Adventures projects.
“We are very pleased to welcome Sonya to the LaGrange County CVB,” said Lora Gates, president of the LCCVB board. “Sonya’s extensive leisure industry background includes more than 30 years of tourism leadership and management experience, and we are certain she is the right person to continue the growth and success of our efforts and plans to promote LaGrange County as a premier tourist destination in Northeast Indiana.”
Before her time at Elkhart CVB, Nash worked at the former Amish Acres in Nappanee. She also served as part of the Visit South Bend/Mishawaka Convention and Visitors Bureau team before joining the Elkhart County CVB team in 2000.
“I pride myself on providing outstanding customer service and sharing compelling stories, that develop exceptional experiences for visitors,” says Nash.
Nash has served on various local, state, and national tourism and non-profit boards in leadership roles and is a Certified Tourism Professional by the National Tour Association and a Certified Tour Industry Specialist by the American Bus Association.
“It is an exciting time as Shipshewana has been experiencing a growth in large cultural and entertainment facilities, features many great restaurants, and offers unique and charming shops throughout the county,” said Nash. “I’ve developed some wonderful relationships with people in the area over the years, and I look forward to helping continue the tourism expansion and developing additional opportunities to welcome visitors and residents to LaGrange County and northern Indiana.”
Nash will begin her new role on November 28.
The LaGrange County Convention and Visitor Bureau is a non-profit destination marketing organization responsible for the promotion of tourism for LaGrange County including Shipshewana, Howe, Mongo, LaGrange, Mongo, Topeka, and Wolcottville.
