LAGRANGE — A new barn-like structure going up just north of LaGrange on The Farm property and its builders hope the new Animal Companionship Center will bring smiles to the faces of children who are moving through Indiana’s foster care system.
The Farm, a local not-for-profit organization, was created to help children deal with the pain and confusion of separation from their parents when their parents are incarcerated. The purpose of The Farm Place is to provide a safe, landing spot for those children in a farm-like setting.
The new building, The Farm’s Animal Companionship Center, will allow those children to have a farm-like setting for supervised visits with family or court advocates, while at the same time being provided with animal companionship and other therapeutic methods to provide a safe, nurturing, and restorative place for those children in need.
Jackie Myers, president of The Farm board of directors, said watching the building go up is a dream come true.
“It’s really happening,” she said.
Myers points out that the problem is bigger than most people realize. According to a report posted on The Farm’s webpage, in 2017 29,630 children in Indiana were removed from their homes because they were impaired or injured by abuse or neglect, and their parents were unable or unwilling to correct the problem.
The Farm wants to provide those children with a safe place to land as they start their journey into foster care.
Once completed, the center will be home to several specially selected animals, whose gentle nature will help children as they come into the foster care system. The building will also be used as a safe place for court staff, law enforcement and child care advocates to meet with children and families.
COVID-19 put the brakes on the organization’s plans, delaying the construction of the new Animal Companionship Center, Myers said. Add to that the recent spike in inflation which caused prices of building materials to skyrocket.
The organization prides itself on its ability to raise funds, then pay for the construction of its properties without incurring debt.
“Prices just went up so high that we couldn’t do. We just couldn’t build it at first,” Myers explained.
However, the organization was able to work with a builder and opted to build the new animal companionship center in stages, first building a shell building. That project should be complete and watertight by the end of next week, said Jeremy Burgi, another board member who is overseeing the building’s construction.
“As you know things cost a lot of money these days,” he said. “So we are going to have to raise more money to finish. The building should be about done by the end of the week, next week. And then we’ll move on to the next project to finish the inside. Hopefully, it won’t take terribly long but we want to make sure we do it right as well.”
Myers said despite the delays, the project has been worth the wait. She said she can already imagine what it will look like when the building is being used to help families be families.
“I can imagine the kids there, I can imagine the animals there, too” she added.
Myers said several people have already stepped forward to pledge their time and talents to help finish the building. For example, the center will have a porch, and Myers said several people have already volunteered to build that porch for the organization.
“We’re going to build a timber frame porch on it, and it’s going to look beautiful,” she added.
Several organizations that work with children have already been in touch with members of The Farm and have expressed an interest in using the property once the center is finished.
Burgi said the construction crew is working hard to make sure the building is done right.
“It’s a big building, so prices have gone way up. But we’re going to get there,” he added. “We just want to make sure we do it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.