LAGRANGE — Two Lakeland School District principals were honored by their peers and each named an Indiana Association of School Principals District 3 Principal of the Year.
Lakeland High School Principal Jason Schackow and Lakeland Primary School Principal Traci Blaize were each awarded that honor in their respective divisions.
Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker called it an honor for the school district.
“They both put a lot of time and effort into their jobs,” he said “They make good decisions about what is best for the kids, and that’s been their sole focus. That shows pretty quick when you get to know them and see them in action.”
Twelve individuals were selected in each of three divisions from around the state.
Blaize, a former special education teacher, said the award is a testament to the love and effort she puts into creating a positive environment at the LaGrange elementary school.
“It is our goal to create the best beginning school experience for our students, and we do that through clear communication, consistent expectations, and a whole lotta love,” she said. “I hope that this team effort creates a love of learning, and gives our students the foundation they need to be scholars, and maybe most importantly, kind human beings.”
Schackow is wrapping up his first year as the Lakeland principal, having previously worked first as a teacher at the school and then as the assistant principal.
“This is really amazing and humbling,” he said. “Whenever you win something like this, to me it shines a light back on the people around me. Being it’s my first year, there’s still a ton about this job I don’t know, but the support staff I have around me, and the teachers in the building do a phenomenal job.”
Both are now entered into a statewide contest to select divisional winners of the title IASP Principal of the Year this November.
