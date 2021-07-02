AVILLA — With the help of a $1.3 million federal grant announced Thursday, the town of Avilla will be able to finish off infrastructure to its new industrial park off S.R. 8, east of S.R. 3.
The federal grant, coupled with $1 million put up by the town through TIF and CEDIT funds and $300,000 from the Noble County Economic Development Corp., will make the remaining 40 acres of unspoken for land shovel ready for new industry.
This project is expected to create 70 jobs, retain more than 360 jobs and generate $7.8 million in private investment, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Approximately 40 acres has already been allotted in the 80-acre park. McLaughlin Furnace Group is in operation in the park, and two others sites have been spoken for, according to Avilla Town Council President Paul Shepherd.
The town and EDC had already committed their share of the money to the project which will see streets, sewer lines and water mains installed in the park. All that was left was to wait and see if the grant came through.
And now it has.
“That’s good news today,” Shepherd said. “It sets us in motion again.”
Shepherd credited Region III-A with putting together the grant, which was awarded through the federal Economic Development Administration under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“I want to thank them for all their work,” Shepherd said.
Region III-A Executive Director Matt Brinkman said the application process began with a conversation with an Economic Development Administration field rep in Chicago approximately a year ago. The multiple-stage process included filling out an online application which compares to an 80-90-page document, Brinkman said.
The project needed the approval of the EDA’s regional office before it went before officials in Washington, D.C., for final approval.
“We’re excited,” Brinkman said. “More jobs is always a good thing.”
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration award.
“President Biden is committed to helping communities grow their critical industry sectors to improve regional economies across the nation,” said Raimondo in the news release. “This EDA investment will boost Avilla’s capacity to serve emerging transportation, distribution and logistics and other businesses to create new economic opportunities and jobs for Hoosiers.”
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Avilla as they work to expand regional economic growth and create new jobs,” said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This project will provide critical infrastructure for the much-needed expansion of the town’s industrial park to accommodate additional businesses and maintain its competitiveness as a regional hub for transportation, distribution and logistics.”
“The EDA investment in Avilla, along with the significant local funding, will help Indiana meet the infrastructure needs of our growing economy,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “The necessary infrastructure improvements will be a catalyst in creating job opportunities and economic growth as well as keeping hundreds of jobs in Indiana.”
Shepherd said finishing the industrial park’s infrastructure will have wide-ranging benefits.
“It creates more jobs,” Shepherd said. “It increases our tax base. It’s good for Noble County, too.”
