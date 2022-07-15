ALBION — Noble County Public Library is rearranging its furniture soon in Albion, where the Teen area and The Bridge will switch places to better serve patrons.
Library executive director Sandy Petrie said her staff is preparing for the move. The teen area will be rebranded as the Teen Lounge with a new logo and more visibility in its new location.
The Bridge is the library’s popular maker space, which will gain more room with the switch. The Bridge makes technology and equipment available to the community that would be difficult to buy and have at home. Equipment in The Bridge includes a laser cutter, 3-D printer poster printer, embroidery machine, a silhouette cutter for various materials and a resin 3-D printer.
Other area libraries have referred their patrons to The Bridge to work on special projects, Petrie said.
Library trustees renewed their commitment to an internet service consortium, which enables libraries to provide internet services for their patrons at reduced cost. The board approved the consortium resolution and authorized Petrie to sign the required documents.
The board agreed to several closing days for in-service training. The Avilla and Cromwell branches will be closed Aug. 12 for a staff training, but the Albion location will remain open.
All three locations will be closed Oct 14 so Staff can complete their part in creating the library’s strategic plan.
The staff will have safety training in the fall, with that date to be announced when details are confirmed.
Board members received a draft of the 2023 budget and copies of the library’s current policy on displays to read for future meetings. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the board’s regular meeting.
Petrie reported the Friends of the Noble County Public Library had its best book fair ever, raising $894.99. The Friends group uses its funds to benefit the library system in a variety of ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.