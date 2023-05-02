Two booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Two people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
David J. Goble, 28, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was booked at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Stephanie L. Nickles, 31, of the 100 block of West C.R. 1050N, Rome City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Alan J. Annis, 36, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 600W, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Annis was held on $2,000 bond.
Jonathan Aza, 19, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Aza was held on $1,500 bond.
Joshua J. Hardy, 34, of the 100 block of C.R. 65A, Hamilton, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hardy was held on $1,500 bond.
Zavier T. Hoke, 28, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hoke was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard C. Young, 39, of the 5200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was booked at 12:51 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Alexandria DeCamp, 22, of the 500 block of Wabash Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on four warrants. No charging information provided. DeCamp was held on $2,500 bond.
Thomas L. Hammond Jr., 57, of the 2600 block of North Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Hammond was held without bond
Zane M. Wood, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Wood was held without bond.
Madison A. Murphy, 23, of the 16900 block of Lutter Lane, Huntertown, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Murphy was held on $1,500 bond.
Mariano J. Salazar jr., 29, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of operating while intoxication with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Salazar was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffany A. Shire, 35, of the 1500 block of Buena Vista Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Shire was held without bond.
Nancy Stanley, 47, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Stanley was held without bond.
Matthew D. Troyer, 35, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 750N, Wawaka, was arrested at 9:01 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Troyer was held without bond.
Cordell W. White, 29, of the 200 block of Todd street, Topeka, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday by Kendallvile police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. White was held on $2,500 bond.
Eedyn M. Yahne, 18, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Yahne was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel B. Portrmess, 44, of the 300 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Portmess was held without bond.
Roger V. Rice, 50, of the 3800 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rice was held without bond.
Theresa A. Tullis, 52, of the 11400 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Tullis was held without bond.
