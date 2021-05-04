KENDALLVILLE — It's going to cost a little more now, but Kendallville is hoping a solar field designed and installed by a local green energy firm will reap bigger savings later.
It'll cost about $800,000 more up front, but Kendallville has selected Renewable Energy Systems out of Avilla to build its new solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site, despite that company submitting a higher bid among two received for the project.
Local governments are tasked with selected the lowest most responsible and responsive bidder, not just the lowest price, and in this case, they felt that Renewable fit that bill better than Solar Energy Systems out of Nappanee.
Kendallville opened bids last week for the project, which have been under review for the past seven days. The low bidder, Solar Energy Systems of Nappanee, came in at approximately $1.74 million, while local firm Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla was significantly higher at $2.52 million.
Engineering estimates for the project were $2.35 million.
Kendallville sent the bid packages off to green energy consulting firm Ameresco for review as to whether the project meet the specifications and to seek a recommendation on which company to hire.
Unlike most projects, the solar project came back with no recommendation from the consultant or the city engineer, just some notes about differences between the two bidders.
Engineer Garyne Evans of Ameresco highlighted three main items to consider about the bids received:
• The price per watt cost bid by Renewable Energy Systems was reasonable for the project, while the Solar Energy Systems price per watt basis was very low for a field of the size the city wants based on recent market experience.
• The system quoted by Renewable Energy Systems should produce more overall power, due to inclusion of some sun-tracking arrays, compared to Solar Energy Systems, which consisted of only fixed solar panels.
• Renewable Energy Systems demonstrated more experience designing and installing systems of this size, compared to the other firm which has designed two but neither of which have come online yet.
City engineer Scott Derby said this project is unlike typical road bids or other projects where the city says it wants X inches of stone and X inches of asphalt and then contractors are competing on equal footing over supplies and labor.
Although both companies had designed solar projects to fit the specifications, design choices made them slightly different and needing further consideration.
Derby stated he felt there was "no clear cut winner of this bid," but his analysis pointed out some concerns about the low bidder despite the better price.
"The major discrepancy or shortfall in SES's submittal was their inexperience with completed system installations of this size," Derby said. "Specifically, they have one installed and another partially installed with neither one yet operational.
Derby also noted a difference being the inclusion of some tracking panels from Renewable Energy Systems compared to an entirely fixed-frame installation by Solar Energy Systems.
The Board of Works and Public Safety, which included just Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and member Don Gura this week as president Jim Dazey was absent, had some additional questions.
Representatives from Renewable Energy Systems were on hand, while no one from Solar Energy Systems was present. Handshoe noted that no one from the Nappanee-based installer had shown at up either of the two previous meetings when bids were being discussed, either.
Gura first wanted more information about the difference in design, production expectations and cost, to which Renewable Energy Systems owner Eric Hesher said had to do with the inclusion of sun-tracking panels.
When reviewing the generation expectations of the city and the size of the field Kendallville wanted to build, Hesher said he was not confident the generation goals could be hit through a fixed-frame solar field alone.
Instead, they designed a system that would have about half of the panels be a "tracking system" that would turn throughout the day to follow the sun's path through the sky in order to collect the maximum solar energy.
"To reach the target of 2 million kilowatt-hours per year, we looked at a lot of different scenarios on how this could be accomplished," Hesher said. "It would be difficult if not impossible to design a fixed system to meet that target."
Outside of having a higher output on a day-to-day basis, Hesher also said tracking systems perform better in the winter since the movement can help break up snow and ice that may form on the panels and otherwise block generation during the cold-weather months.
With the inclusion of about half tracking panels and have fixed arrays, Hesher said he was confident the system would generate at least 5% more power than requested by the city. That overage is also important because panels degrade over time and lose about a half-percent efficiency year-to-year.
"There is an additional cost associated with that style of design but we think it's the most effective way to reach that target and guarantee the city will have that power," Hesher said.
Gura then asked about the company's background and Renewable Energy Systems has a resume that includes multiple projects in northeast Indiana.
One of the first big installs the company completed was at Wible Lumber in South Milford, but Renewable also built the solar field at Reliable Tool and Machine on Ohio Street in Kendallville and installed a unique project atop the roof of the Community Learning Center.
Hesher did not that the city solar field would be their first project with tracking panels, although that technology has been around for years and he did not expect that to cause any problems. A contractor from Youngstown, Ohio, that is practiced in installing tracking systems would be assisting them in the install, he said.
Handshoe said she's heard Reliable has been very pleased with its solar field over the past five years and she's also reviewed utility bills from the Community Learning Center and seen the impact the project has had there.
After gathering more information, board members decided that although the cost was higher up front, they felt more confident that Renewable Energy Systems was more likely to meet their generation goals long-term, which would end up reaping significantly larger savings long-term.
The expected life span of the solar field is 30 years or more and the expected savings long-term is expected to total in the millions of dollars.
"I definitely look at the longevity of this project," Gura said. "We can save a little here … but we want to make sure our investments are long-term."
Handshoe and Gura both voted to award the solar contract to Renewable Energy Systems.
In other business Tuesday, Derby noted that final electrical installations in the downtown were expected to take place this week.
Downtown streetlights have been running on temporary 100-amp service while the installer has been waiting for long-delayed delivery of parts needed for the permanent 400-amp electrical cabinets.
Delays on that final electrical work has delayed planting of trees and final touch-ups on the downtown streetscape project.
Derby said the contractor will complete one side of the street at the time, which means one side of Main Street may go dark for a night while the install is happening, but the other side will remain lit so downtown will have at least some lights during the interim.
