KENDALLVILLE — It's not the full project Kendallville hoped for when it won the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, but the city will get started with the first batch of improvements downtown this spring.
The rest? Well, some more might happen this year but Kendallville may wait until next year to try again on the bigger facelifts.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works and Safety officially awarded construction bids to two contractors who will improve three buildings in the downtown using the grant funds from the state's downtown historic preservation pilot program.
And, the city made it cheaper for the buildings owners to do so.
On recommendation from project architecture firm MartinRiley, the board of works awarded contracts to Noble County-based Strawser Bros. Construction and Schenkel Construction of Fort Wayne to tackle facade improvements.
The $241,000 contract to Strawser Bros. will be for improvements to 106 S. Main St., Hosler Realty, and 119 W. Mitchell Street, the old post office building. The $236,850 contractor to Schenkel will be to improve the long, long vacant former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.
The city also noted that it rolled back the matching requirement for building owners from its original 15% to just 5%, so building owners will only need to provide about $24,000 to access grant funding for the remaining approximately $454,000 approved Tuesday.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the decision to drop the matching requirements was to ensure that building owners would still be able to participate amid increased construction costs brought on by inflation.
"Because of the increase in the cost to do business, we don't want to make it cost prohibitive where everyone is declining to participate at this point," Handshoe said.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission had previously floated the idea of chipping in their funds toward the project to help defray the cost to building owners taking part in the grant, but dropped the idea after raising issues of fairness and consideration for two owners within the city's original Top 10 who dropped out even prior to the projects going to bid.
Tuesday's approval of work on three buildings also came alongside rejection of bids for four other buildings that were priced in the early March bid opening.
The city rejected both bid packages received from Indianapolis-based Advanced Restoration Contractors. That included a $708,000 bid for Bid Package 1 covering Jeny's Tacos, Kropp Insurance and Love Me Two Times on Main antique store, as well as a $320,000 bid to update the Strand Theatre.
That being said, two of those buildings will get another shot yet this year. Kendallville intends to rework Bid Package 1 by pulling Love Me Two Times out — Advanced Restoration Contractors had priced work on that building at a very high $526,000 — and trying again on the smaller Jeny's and Kropp projects.
"We submitted a proposal for the rebidding of Jeny's Tacos and Kropp Insurance, so the thought was those could go out to bid now, as soon as we get the signed proposal back we can get that sent out. Hopefully that's work that could still happen this summer," said Lisa Gulick of MartinRiley.
The other three buildings — Love Me Two Times, the Strand and Kendallville Auto Value, which received no bids in the city's two attempts this spring — will likely be put off until 2024. The city received an extension of time from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on the grant and the plan is to bid the projects late this year in hopes of getting them on the schedule with contractors as opening projects next year.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said she would like to see the city try to rebid the Strand yet again this year, although discussions about the timing of when to try again on that particular building are still ongoing.
Tuesday's awards were first steps for a project that has hit some serious bumps along the way.
Kendallville had received interest from 25 building owners wanting to take part in the grant during its initial call and ranked those projects in early 2022 to create a Top 10 that would be first up for the $2 million grant pot.
The project was originally intended to go to bid for construction in summer 2022, but the state's timeline proved far too aggressive so the project advanced through last year's construction season as it approached bidding for the end of the year.
Before the projects were even advertised for bid, however, two of the Top 10 owners, Treehouse Realty and 100 Main, chose to drop out, feeling unable to meet the 15% matching requirement for their project.
With now just eight buildings on the roster, the city put the work out and opened bids in January, receiving bids for only three of the five bid packages covering only six of the eight buildings. Advanced Restoration Contractors was the lowest bidder on all three of those projects, but the prices that Kendallville was looking at were anything but low, with two of the projects coming in more than 100% over the initial architect's estimates.
After discussion, the city opted to reject all of the bids on its first attempt and try again. Part of the reasoning for that decision was that the city had heard from contractors that due to the bid window being open over the end-of-year holidays, it was difficult for firms to pin down subcontractors and pull together a faithfully priced package for the project.
On the second attempt, Kendallville received much more initial interest from firms, with close to a dozen builders requesting information on the project.
Come March, when it was time to open sealed envelopes again, the city found that interest didn't translate to results. The city received only three bidders and one of those — Advanced Restoration Contractors — regurgitated the same bids it submitted and had rejected in round one, with the addition of one new bid for work on the Strand.
Kendallville did get better prices for Hosler Realty, the old post office and the old Relaxation Station, but was left once again with pricey bids for Jeny's, Kropp, Love Me Two Times and the Strand. And, once again, no one bid on Kendallville Auto Value, which is likely to be the most expensive project but also the one city leaders have viewed as having the biggest transformative impact if it gets done.
Market forces certainly haven't been working in the favor of anyone trying to do construction, so whether Kendallville will be able to get bids and get affordable bids within the budget it has remaining will have to be seen.
