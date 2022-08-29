BUTLER — A Kendallville woman is listed in serious condition after her vehicle struck a train Sunday evening.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident in the 4300 block of C.R. 61 at 9:49 p.m. Sunday.
Once on scene officers cut the driver’s seatbelt and extracted Carolyn Honaker, 55, of Kendallville from her 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
Sgt. Matt Tamez with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said after speaking with the train conductor it was determined that the truck was stopped at the railroad tracks facing north when the train was moving through.
The report from the sheriff’s office went on to say the conductor advised he heard the engine rev on the truck. He then observed the truck drive around the crossing gate and crash into the train car that was connected to the train.
The train was reported to be moving about 7 mph during the collision.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No other information will be released pending further investigation.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Butler Police Department, Parkview EMS, Butler Fire Department, Norfolk Southern Police and C. Noels Auto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.