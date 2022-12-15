ALBION — Meeting in special session Thursday, the Noble County Commissioners hired a new Emergency Management Agency executive director.
But only after the Noble County Council, which also met in Thursday’s advertised joint session, agreed to pony up some extra funding to make the job more attractive to the most qualified applicant.
Auburn Fire Department Capt. Gabe Creech agreed over the phone to become the new director on a one-year contract with a starting salary of $65,000.
Former executive director Justin Stump resigned his post Oct. 30. Stump moved out of the area.
Included in Creech’s benefit package will be 10 days of paid vacation.
He will also have access to a county-owned vehicle, but won’t be able to drive it off-duty because he does not live in Noble County, according to Commissioner Gary Leatherman.
According to Commissioner Anita Hess, Creech lives 21 miles from the new county annex on York Street in Albion, approximately 10 miles from the county line.
“I don’t see that as a deal breaker,” Noble County Councilman Doug Harp said of where Creech lives.
The deal-breaker may have been the original salary.
The Noble County Council had budgeted $54,231 for its EMA director in 2023.
Along with being a full-time firefighter, Creech also works as a deputy director for DeKalb County EMA.
According to Leatherman, Creech would have had to take a significant pay cut to accept the position, so the commissioners asked for Thursday’s joint session to see if the county council could and would come up with more money.
Hess pointed out that because Creech was fully certified in the National Incident Managements System, a portion of his salary would be returned to the county’s general fund. The state has reimbursed counties for the salary of EMA directors in the past. The reimbursement has ranged from 30% to 50%.
The commissioners interviewed three finalists for the position on Monday. While the other two were solid candidates, only Creech had the required full-NIMS training to make the county eligible for state reimbursement, Leatherman said.
“He’s very qualified,” Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, who sits on the county’s EMA board, said.
“He’s got the qualifications we’re looking for,” Hess said.
Getting someone that qualified wasn’t possible with the council’s current budget for the position.
“How do you attract qualified people?” Leatherman asked.
“$54,000 is not a lot of dough for a full-time job,” Commissioner Gary Timmerman said. “If you find somebody like (Creech), you’ve got to pay them.”
Leatherman said Creech was asked how much it would take to hire him on. Creech indicated the mid-$60,000 range.
Leatherman said he needed guidance from the council on how much he could ask for.
“I need to know a dollar amount I can quote him,” Leatherman said.
The council has developed a matrix system, which sets salaries based on a variety of factors. The matrix figure for the position was $54,231.
“We’re stepping away from our matrix,” Councilman George Bennett said. “We’re acknowledging this is a special case.”
After discussion, the council said it would be comfortable with making Creech a contract employee with a salary of $65,000. The council has approved similar contracts with workers who have a sought-after skill set, including GIS-coordinator Steve Hook and Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith.
The council voted to accept those terms, including an offering to pick up any COBRA insurance costs Creech would incur while he waits for Noble County’s health insurance to kick in.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said there is some Public Safety Tax money available to help make up the difference in the budgeted and accepted salary.
Leatherman called Creech during the meeting to make the offer, which he accepted.
“We’re very happy to have someone of your caliber,” Council president Denise Lemmon said.
Creech will become the EMA director in early January.
Whitley County’s EMA director is paid $63,765, while Kosciusko funds the same position to the tune of $68,000.
