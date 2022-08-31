3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle T. Brady, 36, of the 200 block of West Garfield, Ashley, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Tiffany M. Nodine, 25, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Nodine was released on her own recognizance.
Edward T. Toner, 44, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Monday by Avilla police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Toner was released on his own recognizance.
