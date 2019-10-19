EMMA — Sometimes, there’s a lot more to a potato than just what meets the eye.
With no more than a handful of spuds, Westview ag teacher Paul Bake not only teachers 100-plus Westview eighth-grade students a lesson in agriculture, but a lesson in life as well.
Each spring, Baker hands out two or three Kennebec seed potatoes to 100 or so seventh-grade students who’ve signed to take his agriculture, food and nature resources class the following fall. Baker co-teachers this class with fellow teacher Rich Bender.
All year long the students will shuffle between Baker’s classroom and Bender’s shop learning a variety of new skills. For many of these students, this is their last year of formal education. Westview hopes that the skills they leave will help the Amish students once they leave school at the end of the year.
Bender said the class actually begins in the Spring when incoming students are handed those seed potatoes.
Students are expected to take those potatoes home and plant them in a garden to grow. Students must watch over those young plants and keep a detailed diary about how those potato plants did — how often did they need to be watered, did insects overwhelm the plants, how quickly those plants grow and flower? Come fall, when the potatoes are ready, students are expected to harvest those plants and place all the new potatoes in paper grocery sacks to be brought to school. Once back at school, those potatoes are then sorted, examined, graded and stored.
Baker said that surprisingly, for a school in a rural community, many of his students have never grown anything, let alone a potato, and more than half the students in this class are Amish.
Ag is just one of the many different components of this class. Students also will spend time in the shop tearing down and rebuilding a small engine.
“They won’t be experts mechanics but at least they’ll know how to use a wrench,” Baker said.
The students also will work in the school’s woodworking shop learning the basics of building furniture. They’ll also learn how to identify trees, plants, and soils. The class also teaches these students about finances and food. Students will spend a few weeks learning how to weld. And they’ll even learn how to operate a computer numerical controlled router, skills Westview officials say can help them find work when they leave the school.
No one believes these kids will master those skills they’ve been shown once. Instead, the goal of the class is to introduce the students to many of the skills they’ll need to survive and work, skills they can master once they’re employed.
As such, results don’t always determine the final grade.
“If a project doesn’t turn out the way we hoped, but they understand the process, that’s a win,” said Bender.
Baker said the students are given the Kennebec potato because it’s a hearty variety that tends to do well in most soil conditions.
Some kids do better with the potato project than others, Baker said. Some students have plants that thrive and produce pounds and pounds of new potatoes. Others aren’t as successful. This year, some students struggled to keep their plants alive and growing because of the rain that fell in the area.
Baker said in the end, the lesson isn’t about who can grow the best potato, the most potatoes or the biggest potatoes. It’s about who followed the instructions well without supervision. It’s about which students paid close attention to those growing plants and documented that experience. It’s about who ran into unexpected obstacles and found his or her way around them, lessons that Baker and Bender believe will serve these students well.
In the end, the potatoes don’t go to waste.
Thursday, the school cafeteria staff put those potatoes on the school menu. Hundreds of baked potatoes were placed on the serving line next to a large bin of shredded cheddar cheese.
Eighth-grade student Jerica Yoder said using those potatoes she and her classmates grew to feed the entire school is probably the coolest part of the lesson.
Walking into the cafeteria for lunch, she said she saw her schoolmates eating the potatoes she and her classmates grew.
“That’s kind of cool,” she said. “I wanted to walk up to people I know and say ‘Yeah, I grew that.’”
