ELKHART —Shipments of new RV continued to trend down again last month, following a months-long side, according to the results of an RV Industry Association’s January 2023 survey of manufacturers.
That study showed manufacturers ended the month shipping 20,405 units, a decrease of 61.8 percent when compared to the record 53,351 units they shipped in January 2022.
“With record high RV production through the first half of 2022, the year-over-year decrease we are seeing in this report was expected,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “We are encouraged by the positive news and high attendance at RV shows across the country and the strong reservation numbers reported by campgrounds.”
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 66.8 percent against last January, shipping 16,117 units this past month. Motorhomes finished the month down 10.1 percent when compared to the same month last year. Park Model RVs enjoyed a sizeable increase, and finished January 2023 up 64.8 percent. However, park models make up a small portion of the market, shipping 547 units in January.
